Russians attack Ukraine with 49 drones, 27 of them shot down

Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 49 Shahed and other types of attack UAVs on the night of 15-16 December. A total of 27 drones were destroyed, 19 disappeared from radar and three are still in the air.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram

Quote from the Air Force: "As of 08:30, 27 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones have been confirmed downed in Chernihiv, Sumy, Cherkasy, Khmelnytskyi, Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

Advertisement:

As a result of the active response by the defence forces, 19 Russian UAVs failed to reach their targets (disappeared from radar). Three UAVs are still in the air."

Details: Reports suggest that the invaders launched the drones from the areas of the Russian cities of Bryansk and Oryol.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and defence forces.

Advertisement:

"No hits were recorded, and there was no information on damage or casualties," the Ukrainian Air Force said.

Background: On the evening of 15 December, Russian troops launched another drone attack against Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!