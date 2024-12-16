Russians attack Ukraine with 49 drones, 27 of them shot down
Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 49 Shahed and other types of attack UAVs on the night of 15-16 December. A total of 27 drones were destroyed, 19 disappeared from radar and three are still in the air.
Source: Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram
Quote from the Air Force: "As of 08:30, 27 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones have been confirmed downed in Chernihiv, Sumy, Cherkasy, Khmelnytskyi, Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.
As a result of the active response by the defence forces, 19 Russian UAVs failed to reach their targets (disappeared from radar). Three UAVs are still in the air."
Details: Reports suggest that the invaders launched the drones from the areas of the Russian cities of Bryansk and Oryol.
The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and defence forces.
"No hits were recorded, and there was no information on damage or casualties," the Ukrainian Air Force said.
Background: On the evening of 15 December, Russian troops launched another drone attack against Ukraine.
Support UP or become our patron!