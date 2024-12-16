EU imposes sanctions on 26 people and two companies from Belarus

The EU Council has adopted restrictive measures against another 26 individuals and two companies in connection with the repression of those opposing the regime of Alexander Lukashenko.

Source: press service of the EU Council, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The new EU sanctions concern judges who sentenced Lukashenko's opponents and representatives of law enforcement agencies involved in the persecution of those disloyal to the government.

Advertisement:

The sanctions also target the heads of penitentiary institutions where political prisoners are held.

In addition, these are the owners, co-owners or board members of companies that enjoy privileges from the Lukashenko regime and are involved in circumventing European sanctions.

The legal entities subject to the restrictions are the Belarusian company VLATE Logistic (five of its co-owners are on the sanctions list), as well as Rusexpedition and its owner Oleg Orlov.

Advertisement:

With the added list, the EU's "Belarusian" sanctions now cover 287 individuals and 39 companies.

Background: On Monday, the EU Council adopted the 15th sanctions package against Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!