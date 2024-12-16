All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Hungarian foreign minister "saved" Patriarch Kirill and Russia's UN ambassador from EU sanctions

Oleh PavliukMonday, 16 December 2024, 17:43
Hungarian foreign minister saved Patriarch Kirill and Russia's UN ambassador from EU sanctions
Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC). Photo: Getty Images

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has said he prevented Patriarch Kirill of the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC) and Vasily Nebenzia, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations, from being included on an EU sanctions list.

Source: Szijjártó at a press conference following a meeting of EU foreign ministers on Monday, 16 December, European Pravda reports, citing Magyar Hang

Details: Szijjártó explained that he did not block the introduction of the 15th package of EU sanctions against Russia because it provides an exemption for Hungary regarding the export of Russian oil products.

Advertisement:

"This was important to us, and since we had managed to remove some crazy ideas from this sanctions package, we did not veto it," he added.

By "crazy ideas", the Hungarian foreign minister meant the imposition of sanctions on Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill. All attempts to sanction Patriarch Kirill have been blocked since 2022 due to Budapest's opposition.

"I believe that the imposition of sanctions on church leaders and officials should be avoided at all costs, because if we cannot talk to each other through the church, the last hope for peace will be lost," Szijjártó said.

Advertisement:

He also stated that the EU had planned to impose sanctions on Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzia, which he described as strange, since the UN is "the last refuge where political consultations are held" and sanctions "would cut off another final path to peace".

Background:

  • On Monday, 16 December, the Council of the European Union adopted its 15th package of economic and individual restrictive measures, which included North Korean officials and Chinese suppliers of drone kits.
  • As part of the package, the EU imposed sanctions on 54 individuals and 30 organisations. These measures are intended to counteract sanctions evasion by targeting Russia's "shadow fleet" and to weaken Russia's defence industrial base.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukrainian air defence destroys all attack UAVs launched by Russia

The Come Back Alive Foundation head: We have chaos in the military command

Russia increases Shahed attack drone production for winter campaign against Ukraine – ISW

US to announce new US$1.25 billion military aid package for Ukraine on Monday – AP

Slovak PM criticises Zelenskyy and threatens retaliation over Russian gas transit cessation

Ukraine could be running low on US ATACMS missiles – NYT

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:40
Russia publishes festive video of air defence shooting down Santa amid reports of Azerbaijan Airlines crash in Grozny
09:06
White House: North Korean soldiers commit suicide to avoid capture
08:52
Ukrainian air defence destroys all attack UAVs launched by Russia
08:30
Tens of thousands of people left without heating in Kharkiv
08:10
Russia loses 1,690 soldiers over past day
07:38
The Come Back Alive Foundation head: We have chaos in the military command
05:46
Russia increases Shahed attack drone production for winter campaign against Ukraine – ISW
04:44
Russians establish drone assembly classes in schools in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine
03:50
Russia claims Ukrainian drone attack caused injuries and destruction in Belgorod Oblast
02:59
Ukrainian intelligence: About 600,000 Russian troops currently deployed to fight against Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: