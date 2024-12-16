All Sections
Ukraine's PM affirms to Slovak counterpart that Ukraine is ready to transit non-Russian gas

Mariya YemetsMonday, 16 December 2024, 23:09
Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine. Stock photo: Getty Images

Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine, affirmed in a call with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico that Kyiv opposes the continuation of the transit deal with Russian Gazprom, but added that Ukraine is willing to transport gas through its natural gas transmission system if it is not from Russia.

Source: Prime Minister of Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Shmyhal said that he assured his Slovak counterpart that Ukraine wants guaranteed energy security for the whole of Europe, and in recent years the EU has done a lot to ensure that European countries have reliable supplies and energy resources cannot be used as a blackmail tool, which Russia regularly did.

Quote: "Ukraine is ready to perform its duties under the Association Agreement with the EU. As a result, if the European Commission officially applies to Ukraine for the transit of any gas other than Russian, we will undoubtedly discuss it and are prepared to implement the relevant agreements based on the principles of energy security shared by the entire EU and each European nation," Shmyhal stated.

At the same time, the prime minister reiterated that Ukraine is not considering extending the gas transit agreement with Gazprom, which will expire on 1 January 2025.

Shmyhal also thanked Fico for his cooperation on the issue of electricity imports and said that last week 30% of Ukrainian imports came from Slovakia.

Background: Slovakia is one of the few European countries that remains dependent on Russian gas, and Bratislava has long hoped that Ukraine will continue to provide transit.

