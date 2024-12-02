Putin returns Baltika to Carlsberg, company shares rise – Bloomberg
Monday, 2 December 2024, 21:30
Carlsberg shares have gained 3.9% after Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin signed a decree removing government control over the brewing company's Russian operations.
Source: Bloomberg
Details: The Kremlin removed Baltika Breweries from the list of assets under interim administration, returning its ownership to Carlsberg.
Despite this rise, Carlsberg shares are down more than 10% since the beginning of the year.
The corporation acknowledged that it is aware of the Russian authorities' statement and is evaluating the situation.
Background:
- Previously, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin handed foreigners' shares in Baltika and a Danone subsidiary to the control of the Federal Property Control Agency; previously, the firms had announced the sale of their assets in the Russian Federation.
- Carlsberg, a Danish beer producer, was "shocked" by the Russian authorities' decision to withdraw its Russian assets, the Baltika plants: the business had no idea what would happen next.
- Carlsberg Group said that it was removing Baltika's licenses, which allowed it to produce and sell its goods.
