Russia launches massive ballistic missile attack on Kharkiv, casualties reported

A series of explosions were reported in the city of Kharkiv on the morning of 25 December. An air-raid warning was issued in the oblast, and local authorities urged citizens to stay in shelters.

Sources: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Ukraine’s Air Force; Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov

Quote from Air Force: "Ballistics to Kharkiv Oblast."

Quote from Syniehubov: "The Russian army has struck [the city] at least seven times. Kharkiv and the district – take shelter!’

At 06:28, Syniehubov said that several fires broke out after the Russian strikes, and there was damage to non-residential civilian infrastructure.

Update: At 06:40, Terekhov reported three injured in a serious condition in the Saltivskyi district of the city.

