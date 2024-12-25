All Sections
Russia launches massive ballistic missile attack on Kharkiv, casualties reported

Ivan Diakonov Wednesday, 25 December 2024, 06:05
Russia launches massive ballistic missile attack on Kharkiv, casualties reported
A firefighter. Stock photo: Getty Images

A series of explosions were reported in the city of Kharkiv on the morning of 25 December. An air-raid warning was issued in the oblast, and local authorities urged citizens to stay in shelters.

Sources: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Ukraine’s Air Force; Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov

Quote from Air Force: "Ballistics to Kharkiv Oblast."

Quote from Syniehubov: "The Russian army has struck [the city] at least seven times. Kharkiv and the district – take shelter!’

At 06:28, Syniehubov said that several fires broke out after the Russian strikes, and there was damage to non-residential civilian infrastructure.

Update: At 06:40, Terekhov reported three injured in a serious condition in the Saltivskyi district of the city.

Kharkiv
Kharkiv
