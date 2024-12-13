All Sections
Russian Shahed UAV hits roof of apartment block in Kharkiv: fire breaks out – photos

Ivan Diakonov , Iryna BalachukFriday, 13 December 2024, 08:33
Photo: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

A Russian drone has struck a five-storey apartment block in the Industrialnyi district of the city of Kharkiv.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram

Quote: "A Shahed [loitering munition] has hit an apartment block in the Industrialnyi District. Early reports indicate that it hit the roof of a five-storey building. No people are known to have been injured at the moment."

Updated: On the morning of 13 December, the SES reported that Russia had attacked an apartment block in Kharkiv around 01:40.

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack.
Photo: Ukraine's SES

Quote from the SES: "An enemy UAV hit the roof of a five-storey apartment block at around 01:40 on 13 December. A fire broke out. The roof of the residential building and window glazing were damaged. Early reports indicate no casualties."

 
The aftermath of the Russian attack.
Photo: Ukraine's SES

Details: Firefighters are reported to have promptly extinguished the fire. Bomb disposal experts and psychologists from the SES were present at the scene.

dronesair-raid warningKharkiv
