Russians in Kherson Oblast regularly attempt to establish a bridgehead on the right bank

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 26 December 2024, 15:00
A section of Kherson Oblast with territories under Ukraine’s control in green and those in red under Russian occupation. Screenshot: DeepStateMap

Russian reconnaissance and sabotage groups are trying to gain a bridgehead in areas in Kherson Oblast controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, while Russian attacks have also intensified.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military District Administration, on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "We are seeing an increase in enemy activity. The Russians have intensified the movement of troops and equipment, as well as their firepower, particularly through bombing certain roads and settlements with guided bombs."

Details: Prokudin said that Russian sabotage groups are making daily attempts to advance and establish a bridgehead on the Dnipro islands near Kherson or cross to the right (west) bank of the river. He emphasised that all saboteurs who tried to secure a position on the right (west) bank have been killed. 

Quote: "But that is their mission. Their command has tasked them with capturing at least part of the right-bank Kherson Oblast and holding it," Prokudin said.

Background:

  • On 24 December, Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Defence Forces of Ukraine’s South, reported that Russian troops probably intend to seize a bridgehead on one of the islands or on the right (west) bank of Kherson Oblast to transfer their weapons there and attack the city of Kherson.
  • On the same day, Atesh, a military resistance movement in the occupied territories of Ukraine, reported that Russian forces were losing entire platoons in unsuccessful attempts to storm the Ukrainian-controlled right (west) bank of Kherson Oblast.

Kherson
