Russian forces occupy Ukrainka in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState analysts

The line of contact in Donetsk Oblast. Screenshot: DeepStateMap

DeepState, a group of military analysts, has reported that Russian forces have occupied the settlement of Ukrainka in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: DeepState

Quote: "The enemy has occupied Ukrainka and also advanced in Dachenske, Kurakhove, Lysivka, near Pishchane, Novovasylivka, Novoielyzavetivka and Sontsivka."

Background:

On 17 December, DeepState reported that Russian troops had occupied Hannivka in Donetsk Oblast and advanced near nine settlements.

The very next day, analysts noted that the Russians had seized the village of Sontsivka.

On 19 December, DeepState analysts updated their interactive map of hostilities in Ukraine to indicate that Russian soldiers had occupied the settlement of Trudove in Donetsk Oblast.

On 25 December, Russian forces occupied two more settlements in Donetsk Oblast - Storozheve and Novoolenivka.

