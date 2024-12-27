Russian forces occupy Ukrainka in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState analysts
Friday, 27 December 2024, 03:40
DeepState, a group of military analysts, has reported that Russian forces have occupied the settlement of Ukrainka in Donetsk Oblast.
Source: DeepState
Quote: "The enemy has occupied Ukrainka and also advanced in Dachenske, Kurakhove, Lysivka, near Pishchane, Novovasylivka, Novoielyzavetivka and Sontsivka."
Background:
- On 17 December, DeepState reported that Russian troops had occupied Hannivka in Donetsk Oblast and advanced near nine settlements.
- The very next day, analysts noted that the Russians had seized the village of Sontsivka.
- On 19 December, DeepState analysts updated their interactive map of hostilities in Ukraine to indicate that Russian soldiers had occupied the settlement of Trudove in Donetsk Oblast.
- On 25 December, Russian forces occupied two more settlements in Donetsk Oblast - Storozheve and Novoolenivka.
