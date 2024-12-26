All Sections
Russians hit multi-storey building in Chasiv Yar with drone: two people killed

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 26 December 2024, 21:37
Screenshot: Google Maps

Two people have been killed and two others have been wounded as a result of a Russian FPV drone strike on a multi-storey building in the city of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Telegram

Quote: "On 26 December 2024, the occupation forces attacked the city of Chasiv Yar using an FPV drone. A residential building was hit."

Details: As a result of the attack, two men, 60 and 64, were killed.

Two residents, 27 and 55, were also injured. They were diagnosed with injuries to their limbs. One of them was taken to hospital.

Donetsk Oblastdronescasualtieswar
Donetsk Oblast
