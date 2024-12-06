EU ambassadors fail to agree on 15th sanctions package against Russia

Representatives of European Union member states failed on 7 December to approve the 15th package of sanctions against Russia, which targets its so-called "shadow fleet".

Source: Reuters with the reference to diplomats, as European Pravda reported

Details: The diplomats revealed that two EU member states blocked the package due to disagreements over the timeline provided for European companies to withdraw investments from Russia. The countries in question were not disclosed.

EU representatives will revisit the package at a later date.

The sanctions package also sparked debates regarding the extension of an EU exemption that allows Czechia to continue importing diesel and other products made from Russian oil processed at a Slovak refinery.

While Czech officials have stated they do not seek to extend the permit to import Russian oil-based fuel, Slovakia has pushed to maintain the agreement, which expired on Thursday.

The Slovak refinery Slovnaft, owned by Hungary's MOL, is a major exporter of Russian oil-derived diesel fuel to Czechia. Czech officials indicated that an extension of six months could be acceptable.

The EU, comprising 27 member states, has banned most imports of Russian oil following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. However, Czechia, Slovakia and Hungary were granted exemptions due to a lack of alternative supply sources.

Background: In late November, the UK government announced what it described as its largest sanctions package, targeting 30 vessels in Russia's "shadow fleet".

