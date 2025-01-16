All Sections
Ukrainian woman adopts cat evacuated from Zmiinyi Island after her husband was killed in action there

Andrieieva ViktoriiaThursday, 16 January 2025, 14:57
Ukrainian woman adopts cat evacuated from Zmiinyi Island after her husband was killed in action there
The cat rescued from Zmiinyi Island. Screenshot: DIU

A cat that was evacuated from Zmiinyi (Snake) Island by special forces has been adopted from a shelter by Iryna, the widow of Hero of Ukraine Vitalii Ihnatenko.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Details: Vitalii Ihnatenko, alias Nimets ("German"), was a DIU fighter. He was killed during the defence of Zmiinyi Island.

Iryna says her husband was very fond of cats and had brought several home from the front line, so she saw a certain symbolism in adopting one from the island her husband had defended.

She has named her new pet Nora.

Iryna added that she now has two cats, and two others have been given to her husband's mother.

Background: 

  • DIU fighters evacuated 15 cats from Zmiinyi Island in the autumn of 2024. The operation, jokingly dubbed DIU Cat, was a lifeline for the animals, as they would not have survived the harsh winter on the island.
  • The cats were transferred to the Sirius animal shelter. Seven of the kitties are still waiting for new families.

