Russian attack UAVs strike Kyiv
Saturday, 18 January 2025, 05:46
The Air Force of Ukraine reported a threat of Russian attack UAVs in the city of Kyiv at 02:00, 18 January. The residents of the capital have been urged to take shelter.
Source: The Air Force; Kyiv City Military Administration
Quote Air Force: "Attention! The city of Kyiv! Russian attack UAVs are flying in your direction from the north and the south."
Details: Kyiv City Military Administrations asked everyone to proceed to the shelters.
The all-clear was given at 02:07. An air-raid warning in Kyiv Oblast remains in effect.
An air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv at 04:24, marking the second time that night.
Update: The all-clear was given at 05:46.
