Russian attack UAVs strike Kyiv

Ivan Diakonov Saturday, 18 January 2025, 05:46
Russian attack UAVs strike Kyiv
Multiple UAVs in the sky. Photo: Getty Images

The Air Force of Ukraine reported a threat of Russian attack UAVs in the city of Kyiv at 02:00, 18 January. The residents of the capital have been urged to take shelter. 

Source: The Air Force; Kyiv City Military Administration

Quote Air Force: "Attention! The city of Kyiv! Russian attack UAVs are flying in your direction from the north and the south."

Details: Kyiv City Military Administrations asked everyone to proceed to the shelters. 

The all-clear was given at 02:07. An air-raid warning in Kyiv Oblast remains in effect.

An air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv at 04:24, marking the second time that night.

Update: The all-clear was given at 05:46.

