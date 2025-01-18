Russian attack UAVs strike Kyiv

The Air Force of Ukraine reported a threat of Russian attack UAVs in the city of Kyiv at 02:00, 18 January. The residents of the capital have been urged to take shelter.

Source: The Air Force; Kyiv City Military Administration

Quote Air Force: "Attention! The city of Kyiv! Russian attack UAVs are flying in your direction from the north and the south."

Details: Kyiv City Military Administrations asked everyone to proceed to the shelters.

The all-clear was given at 02:07. An air-raid warning in Kyiv Oblast remains in effect.

An air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv at 04:24, marking the second time that night.

Update: The all-clear was given at 05:46.

