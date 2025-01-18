Lukianivska metro station reopens in Kyiv after morning Russian attack

The Lukianivska metro station in Kyiv had been closed for several hours after damage caused by a Russian bombardment on the morning of Saturday, 18 January.

Source: Kyiv City State Administration

Details: The station was closed in the morning due to the damage, with trains passing through without stopping.

Reports indicate that the metro station was reopened on Saturday afternoon.

The entrance and exit are open in the direction of the Kvadrat shopping centre.

At the same time, the exit in the direction of Yurii Illienko Street is closed.

