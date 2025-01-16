All Sections
Zelenskyy says Ukraine will "also send regards" in response to latest Russian drone attack on Kyiv

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 16 January 2025, 15:16
Zelenskyy says Ukraine will also send regards in response to latest Russian drone attack on Kyiv
Zelenskyy. Stock Photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has pledged that Ukraine will send "regards" to Russia in retaliation for the Russian drone attack on Kyiv on 16 January.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine news agency, citing Zelenskyy

Details: "We will also send our regards," Zelenskyy said when asked by a reporter about how the Russian drone attack, which occurred during his talks with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Kyiv, was perceived.

In turn, Starmer noted that the attack was a reminder of what Ukraine faces every day and stressed the need to support Ukraine.

Kyiv authorities reported that the fall of Russian drone wreckage had been recorded in five districts of the city, particularly the Pecherskyi district.

Background:

  • On the morning of 16 January, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
  • In addition, Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto arrived in Kyiv on an official visit.
  • At 12:09 on Thursday, Ukraine's Air Force reported that a Russian loitering munition was approaching Kyiv from the east. An air-raid warning was issued. Air defence units responded to the attack.
  • Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko stated that Russian drone wreckage had damaged a car in the Solomianskyi district of the capital. Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration, noted that UAV wreckage had also fallen in the Dniprovskyi, Holosiivskyi, Darnytskyi and Pecherskyi districts.

