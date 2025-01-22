Scholz promises to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine with allies soon

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that peace in Ukraine is still far from being achieved, but it is still necessary to take care of the country’s future after the war, so a conversation with the allies on security guarantees for Ukraine will take place soon.

Source: European Pravda citing Scholz's interview with German newspaper Rheinische Post

Details: When asked what a peacekeeping force in Ukraine might look like, as recently mentioned by the country's Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, Scholz replied: "First of all, it would be good news if the war in Ukraine ended. But even then, we would still be called upon to provide Ukraine with a secure future."

Advertisement:

He noted that it is about security guarantees and how Ukraine will be able to maintain a strong army, which "we are equipping together".

Quote from Scholz: "We will discuss this with our allies soon. But such speculation is out of the question for now. After all, nothing should be decided over the heads of Ukrainians. And we are still very far from peace."

Background:

Advertisement:

Recently, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said he believed that the German military could ensure the security of the demilitarised zone in Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire.

Recently, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasised that London is ready to play a "full part" in a possible peacekeeping mission in Ukraine, although he does not see such a prospect at the moment.

Meanwhile, Poland's Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz has ruled out sending peacekeepers to Ukraine after the war, explaining that "NATO should focus on greater burden-sharing and diversification".

Support UP or become our patron!