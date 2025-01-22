All Sections
91% of Ukrainians are proud of their citizenship

Anastasiia MosorkoWednesday, 22 January 2025, 15:00

91% of Ukrainian citizens say they are "very proud" or "somewhat proud" of their Ukrainian citizenship, an increase of 23% compared to 2015, when 68% reported feeling proud.

Source: an opinion poll conducted by the Razumkov Centre from 6 to 12 June 2024

Details: Since 2000, the percentage of citizens who are proud of their Ukrainian citizenship has risen significantly across all regions: in western Ukraine, the figure has increased from 76% to 95%, in central Ukraine from 63% to 93%, in southern Ukraine from 55% to 92% and in eastern Ukraine from 67% to 83%.

Pride in Ukraine's national symbols has also increased substantially. 64% of respondents are proud of the Ukrainian flag, compared to 26% in 2011; 63.5% are proud of the coat of arms (a blue shield with a golden trident), compared to 25% in 2011; and 61% take pride in the national anthem, compared to 22.5% in 2011. 

Notably, pride in the Ukrainian language has grown significantly, with 65% expressing pride, compared to 32% in 2011.

The greatest pride in national symbols is observed in western Ukraine, where 73% are proud of the flag, 72% of the coat of arms, 70% of the national anthem, 76% of the Ukrainian language, and 58% of the hryvnia. In southern Ukraine these figures are lower: 54% are proud of the flag, 49% of the coat of arms, 51% of the national anthem, 50% of the language and 30% of the hryvnia.

Younger respondents express more pride in Ukraine's national symbols and attributes of independence than the older generations. For instance, 69% of those under 30 are proud of the flag, compared to 61% of respondents over 60.

The survey covered 2,016 respondents aged 18 and above residing in 22 oblasts of Ukraine and in Kyiv. It was conducted using a stratified multistage sampling method, with a theoretical margin of error not exceeding 2.3%.

