NATO secretary general supports Trump's pressure campaign on Russia

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has fully supported US President Donald Trump's campaign of pressure on Russia to end the war against Ukraine.

Source: Rutte in an interview with Bloomberg on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Rutte noted that Trump's threat to impose further economic sanctions against Russia is the right strategy. "That’s the way forward," he said.

Advertisement:

Donald Trump has stated that he will ensure a quick end to the Russian war against Ukraine, but has not yet explained how he would do it. He is scheduled to address the World Economic Forum in Davos via video later on Thursday.

While refusing to discuss the details of any future agreement to end the combat actions, Rutte drew a link between Putin's war and China, portraying Beijing as part of an "axis" that includes North Korea, Iran and Russia.

"This is not a conflict between Russia and Ukraine or Russia and Europe. It’s a geopolitical issue because of North Korea, China, Iran, and that is why we need to get a good deal," Rutte said. "A good deal means you will not have Putin high-fiving with Kim Jong Un and Xi Jinping and the mullahs in Iran."

Advertisement:

Background:

In Davos, Rutte also stressed the need to strengthen support for Ukraine, emphasising that it is vital that Russia does not win.

On 22 January, Donald Trump said that if a deal to end the war in Ukraine was not reached soon, he would have no choice but to impose high taxes, tariffs and sanctions on everything Russia sells to the United States and other countries that are concerned.

Support UP or become our patron!