All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

NATO secretary general supports Trump's pressure campaign on Russia

Khrystyna Bondarieva Thursday, 23 January 2025, 13:16
NATO secretary general supports Trump's pressure campaign on Russia
Stock Photo: Getty Images

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has fully supported US President Donald Trump's campaign of pressure on Russia to end the war against Ukraine.

Source: Rutte in an interview with Bloomberg on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Rutte noted that Trump's threat to impose further economic sanctions against Russia is the right strategy. "That’s the way forward," he said.

Advertisement:

Donald Trump has stated that he will ensure a quick end to the Russian war against Ukraine, but has not yet explained how he would do it. He is scheduled to address the World Economic Forum in Davos via video later on Thursday.

While refusing to discuss the details of any future agreement to end the combat actions, Rutte drew a link between Putin's war and China, portraying Beijing as part of an "axis" that includes North Korea, Iran and Russia.

"This is not a conflict between Russia and Ukraine or Russia and Europe. It’s a geopolitical issue because of North Korea, China, Iran, and that is why we need to get a good deal," Rutte said. "A good deal means you will not have Putin high-fiving with Kim Jong Un and Xi Jinping and the mullahs in Iran."

Advertisement:

Background:

  • In Davos, Rutte also stressed the need to strengthen support for Ukraine, emphasising that it is vital that Russia does not win.
  • On 22 January, Donald Trump said that if a deal to end the war in Ukraine was not reached soon, he would have no choice but to impose high taxes, tariffs and sanctions on everything Russia sells to the United States and other countries that are concerned.

Support UP or become our patron!

NATORusso-Ukrainian warTrump
Advertisement:
Hungary agrees to extend sanctions against Russia, Politico reports
Hungary blocks joint EU statement on non-recognition of Lukashenko as Belarusian president, Radio Liberty says
updatedRussians hit critical infrastructure in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast – photo
Belarusian leader Lukashenko allegedly wins over 87% of vote in sham elections
Ukrainian government official attended Trump's inauguration at Capitol, The Independent reports
USAID ordered to suspend all projects in Ukraine, source within agency says
All News
NATO
NATO Secretary General stresses need to increase support for Ukraine
Lithuania calls on NATO to show its readiness to counter Russian aggression
Top NATO general thinks Russia does not have potential for major breakthrough on battlefield
RECENT NEWS
19:44
opinionDictatorships can fight, but they always lose in the end
19:25
European Council president encourages Zelenskyy to continue working on Ukraine's EU accession
19:21
Ukraine's Justice Ministry seeks to confiscate Russian Tatneft gas station network in Ukraine
18:25
Russians kill man driving tractor in a drone attack on Kherson
17:23
Politico: Europe is cautiously optimistic about Trump's rhetoric around Ukraine
16:57
EU plans to postpone Russian fuel phase-out plan by one month
16:55
Zelenskyy and Marshal of Polish Sejm discuss Ukraine's EU accession
16:23
Transnistria considers coal supplies from Ukraine in exchange for energy "speculative"
16:17
Polish President says Nord Stream gas pipelines should be dismantled to prevent Europe from being "tempted"
15:50
Second underground school opens in Kharkiv – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: