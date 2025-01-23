NATO Secretary General stresses need to increase support for Ukraine

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has stressed the need to strengthen support for Ukraine, emphasising that it is vital that Russia does not win.

Source: Reuters with reference to Rutte at the World Economic Forum in Davos, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Rutte stressed that it is vital that Russia does not win, as this could lead to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin "high-fiving" the leaders of North Korea and China.

Advertisement:

"We really have to step up and not scale back our support for Ukraine," he said.

The NATO Secretary General also said that "the front line is moving in the wrong direction".

Background:

Advertisement:

On 22 January, Rutte telephoned newly appointed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, expressing his expectations for cooperation regarding Ukraine.

On the same day, US President Donald Trump called on Russia to "make a deal" to end the war in Ukraine, warning of intensified sanctions and tariffs against Moscow if no agreement is reached.

Support UP or become our patron!