All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

NATO Secretary General stresses need to increase support for Ukraine

Ulyana KrychkovskaThursday, 23 January 2025, 11:02
NATO Secretary General stresses need to increase support for Ukraine
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. Stock photo: Getty Images

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has stressed the need to strengthen support for Ukraine, emphasising that it is vital that Russia does not win.

Source: Reuters with reference to Rutte at the World Economic Forum in Davos, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Rutte stressed that it is vital that Russia does not win, as this could lead to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin "high-fiving" the leaders of North Korea and China.

Advertisement:

"We really have to step up and not scale back our support for Ukraine," he said.

The NATO Secretary General also said that "the front line is moving in the wrong direction".

Background:

Advertisement:
  • On 22 January, Rutte telephoned newly appointed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, expressing his expectations for cooperation regarding Ukraine.
  • On the same day, US President Donald Trump called on Russia to "make a deal" to end the war in Ukraine, warning of intensified sanctions and tariffs against Moscow if no agreement is reached.

Support UP or become our patron!

NATOaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry deems so-called elections in Belarus illegitimate – a "one-man political show"
Zelenskyy on mobilisation: If half the army goes home, we might as well have surrendered on day one
Hungary agrees to extend sanctions against Russia, Politico reports
Hungary blocks joint EU statement on non-recognition of Lukashenko as Belarusian president, Radio Liberty says
updatedRussians hit critical infrastructure in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast – photo
Belarusian leader Lukashenko allegedly wins over 87% of vote in sham elections
All News
NATO
Lithuania calls on NATO to show its readiness to counter Russian aggression
Top NATO general thinks Russia does not have potential for major breakthrough on battlefield
Merkel says Ukraine will not survive as independent state without US support
RECENT NEWS
22:41
Ukrainian forces repel 65 attacks on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
22:22
G7 ambassadors call for resolution of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency issue and continued defence procurement
21:32
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry deems so-called elections in Belarus illegitimate – a "one-man political show"
20:58
Hungarian foreign minister explains Hungary's support for extending sanctions against Russia
20:56
Zelenskyy on mobilisation: If half the army goes home, we might as well have surrendered on day one
20:16
EU top diplomat hints that EU's concession to Hungary for extension of sanctions against Russian was symbolic
20:01
Satellite images reveal Russia removing military equipment from Syria's Tartus port, Radio Liberty says
19:44
opinionDictatorships can fight, but they always lose in the end
19:40
EU imposes sanctions on three Russian intelligence officers over 2020 cyberattack on Estonia
19:25
European Council president encourages Zelenskyy to continue working on Ukraine's EU accession
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: