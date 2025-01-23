All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian energy giant Gazprom complains of lack of money and demands to raise gas prices for Russians

Oleksii ArtemchukThursday, 23 January 2025, 19:53
Russian energy giant Gazprom complains of lack of money and demands to raise gas prices for Russians
Stock photo: Getty Images

Gas prices in Russia do not meet Gazprom’s needs for implementing investment projects, stated Aleksei Sakharov, head of Gazprom’s strategic division, during a meeting of the Expert Council under the State Duma, the lower chamber of the Russian parliament.

Source: Russian online newspaper The Moscow Times

Details: Sakharov reported that consumer gas prices must increase to allow Gazprom to continue gasification of the regions and finance necessary capital investments for the development of gas infrastructure.

Advertisement:

He noted that the current price levels do not provide adequate funding for these projects, which could impact the reliability of gas supply in the long term.

Sakharov also argued for a threefold increase in transportation tariffs for independent producers. The current rate, frozen since 2015 at RUB 62.5 (US$0.63) per 100 km for 1,000 cubic meters, does not cover Gazprom's costs, which amount to RUB 109 (US$1.09), while the required rate is RUB 170 (US$1.70).

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, the Russian government has already raised gas tariffs for households. Prices increased by 11.2% last year, following a 3% rise in summer and 8.5% in December 2022. In 2025, another increase of 10.2% is planned, bringing the total gas price rise to 37% since the start of the war. For businesses and public utilities, tariffs will rise by 21.3%, generating an additional RUB 33 billion (approximately US$330 millions) in revenue for Gazprom.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Gazprom’s shares have fallen to RUB 106 (US$1.06), the lowest level since 2009.
  • The company is considering nearly halving the number of employees at its central office, from 4,100 to 2,500.
  • In 2023, Gazprom reported a record net loss of US$6.1 billion.

Support UP or become our patron!

gasRussia
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy appoints Commander of Ground Forces as head of Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group
Belarusian leader Lukashenko allegedly wins over 87% of vote in sham elections
Ukrainian government official attended Trump's inauguration at Capitol, The Independent reports
USAID ordered to suspend all projects in Ukraine, source within agency says
Ukrainian air defence downs 50 Russian drones overnight, 9 more disappear from radar
Self-proclaimed Belarusian President Lukashenko expected to "secure" seventh term tomorrow
All News
gas
Russia prepares to supply gas to Transnistria through Türkiye from February, Russian newspaper reports
Orbán criticises Ukraine over gas transit suspension and threatens to "fight back"
Zelenskyy in Davos criticises Slovak prime minister over "love" for Russian gas
RECENT NEWS
21:53
Zelenskyy: Buffer zone in Kursk Oblast maintained to safeguard Sumy and Kharkiv
21:21
Zelenskyy appoints Commander of Ground Forces as head of Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group
20:51
Russians kill another resident of Kherson Oblast
20:28
Ukraine's defence forces strike drone warehouses in Russia's Oryol Oblast, destroying over 200 Shaheds
19:55
Bodies of two people likely killed in Russian strike discovered in Sumy Oblast
19:36
Belarusian leader Lukashenko allegedly wins over 87% of vote in sham elections
18:47
Belarusian opposition leader sees Ukraine's victory as chance for regime change in Belarus
18:20
Sham election in Belarus neither free nor fair, EU says
18:04
Russians shell Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka, 1 killed and 4 injured – photos
16:43
Lukashenko's dog urinates at polling station as Belarusian leader arrives to vote – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: