International Chess Federation allows certain categories of Russians and Belarusians to participate in team competitions

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has decided to ease sanctions on Russian and Belarusian athletes with disabilities.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company, citing FIDE's official website

Details: Teams composed of "neutral" athletes are now allowed to participate in team competitions. However, restrictions on the use of national flags remain in place.

Quote: "This decision applies exclusively to team events, in the specified categories. We discussed this carefully, checked with the IOC, received their clear guidance and support, and ensured our approach respects both humanitarian considerations and the principles of international sport."

More details: It is worth noting that in September, FIDE’s General Assembly did not support the decision to restore the use of Russian and Belarusian flags.

