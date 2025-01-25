Zelenskyy names 4 parties he wants to see at future peace talks

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Ukraine, the United States, Europe and Russia should participate in future negotiations to end the war.

Source: Zelenskyy at a press conference with Moldovan President Maia Sandu in Kyiv on Saturday

Quote: "I hope that Ukraine, the US, Europe and Russia will be the negotiation platform. I would like to see a European voice as well. It is important for us because we will be members of the European Union.

Advertisement:

But I can't say clearly today what the structure of the negotiation process will be because we don't have a common plan yet."

Details: The president stressed that "it is impossible to exclude Ukraine from any negotiation platform, or this negotiation platform will not have a real result but will have only political results" that have nothing to do with security and ending the war.

At the same time, Zelenskyy noted that "contacts can be conducted in different formats".

Advertisement:

Quote: "The formats depend on the plan to end the war. I am very serious that the American side, the European side – everyone wants to come out of the situation with success, and success for everyone is peace.

Before any meeting, there should be a format on paper on how we can achieve a just peace. I think we should focus on this today."

Background:

In early December, Zelenskyy said that representatives of the EU and NATO should take part in possible negotiations with Russia after Ukraine's position is strengthened accordingly.

On 2 January, he said that any security guarantees for Ukraine must include the United States to be effective.

On 24 January, Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced his desire to meet with US President Donald Trump to "discuss issues that are of interest to Moscow and Washington".

Support UP or become our patron!