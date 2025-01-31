Poll shows that record 87% of Ukrainians experienced at least one stressful situation in 2024

A new opinion poll has found that only 10% of Ukraine's population was not stressed in 2024, 87% of Ukrainians were in at least one stressful situation, and 3% could not answer the question.

Source: Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS)

Details: The study showed that 39% of respondents had experienced bombardments and attacks, and 30% had experienced or continue to experience separation from loved ones.

More than a quarter of respondents (26%) had experienced the death of loved ones in 2024. Another 23% had experienced loved ones being ill, and 18% had been ill themselves.

The figures for 2023 and 2024 are the worst since 2000, KIIS experts say. For comparison, in 2013, the last year before the war, 52% of the population said they had been in some kind of stressful situation.

A dramatic increase in stress levels occurred after the outbreak of the full-scale war, when the number of those who did not experience any stress fell to 13% in 2022 and 8% in 2023. Accordingly, about 9 out of 10 Ukrainians experienced some form of stress.

In 2024, 10% did not experience any stress, which is not much different from 2023. However, according to experts, stress does not always imply distress (emotional exhaustion and inability to adapt to a situation).

Despite the fact that Ukrainians have been living in stressful situations since 2022, they have continued to fight and overcome difficulties for three years.

Quote from sociologist Volodymyr Paniotto: "Of course, the more stressful situations, the higher the level of distress. But the fact that 87% of the population of Ukraine experienced one or another stressful situation in 2024 does not mean that all of them have distress.

A high level of experiencing stressful situations does not mean that Ukrainians are ready to give up, but still, despite all the difficulties, they demonstrate the will to continue the fight."

More details: Other KIIS surveys have shown that most Ukrainians are ready to endure the war as long as it takes, are aware that the war is existential, and consider peace on any terms unacceptable. Also, the majority of respondents are not ready for territorial concessions.

For reference: The survey was conducted on 2-17 December 2024 and involved 985 adult respondents.

The sample did not include residents of the territories temporarily not controlled by the Ukrainian authorities (although some respondents are IDPs who moved from occupied territories), as well as people who moved abroad after 24 February 2022.

Under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.3) did not exceed 4.1% for indicators close to 50%, 3.5% for indicators close to 25%, 2.5% for indicators close to 10%, and 1.8% for indicators close to 5%.

