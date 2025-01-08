All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Putin's wartime economy braces for a soft, bumpy landing – Bloomberg

Oleksii ArtemchukWednesday, 8 January 2025, 19:15
Putin's wartime economy braces for a soft, bumpy landing – Bloomberg
Vladimir Putin. Stock photo: Getty Images

Putin's invasion of Ukraine has triggered an economic boom in Russia, fuelled by government stimulus. Nearly three years later, signs are emerging that the time to settle the bill is approaching.

Source: Bloomberg

Details: While the mood in Moscow and other cities remains upbeat – restaurants are packed, and luxury shops are bustling – a combination of record-high interest rates and persistent inflation increasingly jeopardises forecasts of another year of war-driven but slower growth.

Advertisement:

"A relatively good period for the Russian economy, which was based on previously accumulated resources, is over," said Oleg Vyugin, economist and former senior official at Russia’s Central Bank.

Additionally, Russia faces sanctions, a recently weakened currency, uncertain oil price prospects and the possibility that its largest trading partner, China, may struggle to overcome its significant economic challenges.

The Central Bank predicts a sharp slowdown in growth in 2025 to 0.5%, compared to 3.5%-4% last year and expects inflation to return to its 4% target only in 2026.

Advertisement:

So far, the economy has managed to grow despite external pressures and coupled with high wages, this has helped suppress public opposition to the war.

The impact of rising prices has been uneven across Russian society, partly due to labour shortages driving up wages.

Even the largest companies are revising their strategies. State-owned pipeline operator PJSC Transneft and Russian Railways sharply reduced investment programmes, partly due to borrowing costs.

Private companies, including steelmaker Severstal and mining company Norilsk Nickel, are also cutting expenses, while United Co. Rusal International, a leading aluminium producer, is considering reducing production by over 10%, citing the economic situation as one reason.

The drop in oil prices is one of the biggest risks for the economy in 2025. If prices fall further, the state may have to make sacrifices.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has halted natural gas transit through its territory. Although the economic impact is likely to be muted, analysts estimate this could still cost Russia between 0.2% and 0.3% of its GDP.

Read also: More trouble ahead: as Russia enters 2025, how is the economy doing?

Support UP or become our patron!

Russiaекономіка
Advertisement:
Ukrainian defence forces have withdrawn from refractory plant in Chasiv Yar – video
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces hit oil depot in Russia's Kaluga Oblast – video
Ukraine's Security Service searches home of Maks Nazarov, former TV host at Putin's close associate Medvedchuk's channel – photo
Ukrainian drones set another Russian oil depot on fire, this time in Tula Oblast – video
Ukrainian air defences down 2 out of 4 ballistic missiles
Israeli government approves agreement with Hamas: Gaza ceasefire to take effect on 19 January
All News
Russia
Zelenskyy reacts to Trump's statement about understanding Putin's feelings
State of emergency declared in Russia's Engels after Ukrainian strike on oil depot there
Poland closes Consulate General in Russia's St Petersburg after 53 years of work
RECENT NEWS
22:22
Russians attack Pokrovsk front more than 80 times and lose 335 soldiers – General Staff
20:57
Emergency and rescue operations completed in Kyiv after morning ballistic missile attack – photos
20:10
Ukrainian 17-year-old skeleton athlete becomes world junior champion
19:46
Ukraine's oldest McDonald's damaged in Russian missile attack
18:52
Ukrainian defence forces have withdrawn from refractory plant in Chasiv Yar – video
18:31
updatedRussian missile strike on Zaporizhzhia: man's body retrieved from under rubble, 11 people injured – photos
18:24
Students who fail basic military training exam will be unable to continue studies – Ukraine's Defence Ministry
17:47
Ukraine's Defence Ministry denies rift between minister and procurement agency chief, stressing professional criteria
17:42
Two people killed in Russian mortar attack on Beryslav in Kherson Oblast
16:25
Merkel says Ukraine will not survive as independent state without US support
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: