Zelenskyy reacts to Trump's statement about understanding Putin's feelings

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has commented on Donald Trump's statement that he "can understand Russia's feelings" about Ukraine's aspirations to join NATO.

Source: Zelenskyy during a meeting with Elina Valtonen, Finland's Foreign Minister, on Wednesday, 8 January, as reported by European Pravda, citing Interfax-Ukraine

Details: Zelenskyy called for no conclusions to be drawn about US policy in this regard, emphasising the need for Ukraine to secure concrete security guarantees.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Remember, Ukraine was told that Patriot systems could only be deployed in NATO countries? Now, we must work and do everything to ensure that Ukraine receives security guarantees worthy of our people – guarantees that could stop Putin."

More details: Zelenskyy further added that Ukraine has the right to demand serious and robust security guarantees from a world that constantly claims leadership and from countries aspiring to global peace.

He stated that the issue of security guarantees does not depend solely on the US but also on the allied stance of European nations.

Advertisement:

Background:

Earlier, Trump stated that Joe Biden had broken a "deal" to deny Ukraine NATO membership and that he "can understand Russia's feelings" regarding this matter.

Trump has previously argued that Biden should not have promised Ukraine NATO membership, claiming that this was a reason for Russia launching its full-scale war.

He had earlier stated that in his efforts to resolve the Russo-Ukrainian war, he "would not abandon Ukraine".

Support UP or become our patron!