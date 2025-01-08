All Sections
Zelenskyy reacts to Trump's statement about understanding Putin's feelings

Iryna Kutielieva, Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 8 January 2025, 18:41
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has commented on Donald Trump's statement that he "can understand Russia's feelings" about Ukraine's aspirations to join NATO.

Source: Zelenskyy during a meeting with Elina Valtonen, Finland's Foreign Minister, on Wednesday, 8 January, as reported by European Pravda, citing Interfax-Ukraine

Details: Zelenskyy called for no conclusions to be drawn about US policy in this regard, emphasising the need for Ukraine to secure concrete security guarantees.

Quote: "Remember, Ukraine was told that Patriot systems could only be deployed in NATO countries? Now, we must work and do everything to ensure that Ukraine receives security guarantees worthy of our people – guarantees that could stop Putin." 

More details: Zelenskyy further added that Ukraine has the right to demand serious and robust security guarantees from a world that constantly claims leadership and from countries aspiring to global peace.

He stated that the issue of security guarantees does not depend solely on the US but also on the allied stance of European nations.

Background:

