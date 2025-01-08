State of emergency declared in Russia's Engels after Ukrainian strike on oil depot there

A fire at the oil depot in Engels. Photo: Andrii Kovalenko, Head of Ukraine's Center for Countering Disinformation, on Telegram

A state of emergency has been declared in the city of Engels in Russia's Saratov Oblast, where Ukraine's defence forces earlier hit an oil depot that supplies fuel to Russian warplanes.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency Interfax

Quote from Saratov Oblast Governor Roman Busargin: "A state of emergency is to be declared in Engels as the area of fire at the industrial facility targeted in a UAV attack has expanded."

Details: Busargin mentioned that specialists from Russia's Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare have been collecting air samples in the Engels fire area throughout the day.

Background:

On the night of 7-8 January, Ukrainian forces struck the Kombinat Kristal oil storage base in Engels. Numerous explosions were recorded in the target area and a large-scale fire broke out.

The damage to the oil depot creates significant logistical problems for the Russian strategic aircraft and significantly reduces their ability to strike peaceful Ukrainian cities and civilian targets.

