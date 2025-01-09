All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Stopping gas transit through Ukraine is one of Russia's most expensive defeats – White House

Oleksii ArtemchukThursday, 9 January 2025, 10:33
Stopping gas transit through Ukraine is one of Russia's most expensive defeats – White House
John Kirby. Stock photo: Getty Images

The White House described Ukraine's suspension of Russian gas transit as one of the most expensive defeats for Moscow, costing it around US$6.5 billion in revenue each year.

Source: John Kirby, White House National Security Communications Advisor, Ukrinform reports.

Quote: "This decision will actually deprive Russia of about US$6.5 billion in annual revenue from gas sales to Europe. This is one of the biggest and most expensive defeats for Moscow. Of course, we welcome this decision by Ukraine and its determination," Kirby noted.

Advertisement:

Details: Kirby underlined that when Putin came to power 25 years ago, Ukraine was the primary transit route for more than 130 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe, but this figure is now zero.

According to the White House adviser, the US is doing all possible to ensure that Russia suffers economic losses, including through sanctions and export restrictions.

At the same time, the United States is working to enhance energy supplies to Europe, particularly liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Advertisement:

Quote: "Currently, 50% of European LNG imports come from the United States. We continue to work with Europe to support these efforts and expand diversification opportunities. In particular, through the US-EU Energy Security Working Group and the US-EU Energy Council," he added.

Support UP or become our patron!

USAgasRussia
Advertisement:

updatedRussians strike Kryvyi Rih: 4 people killed, 7 injured – video, photos

Basic military training to be introduced in Ukrainian universities from September

Trump's administration can help Ukraine secure good deal to end war, says US secretary of state

Israel and Hamas sign agreement on hostage release and ceasefire, media say

All North Korean soldiers in Russia's Kursk Oblast could be killed or wounded in action by April 2025, ISW says

Dutch foreign minister announces €27m aid package for Ukraine during his Kyiv visit

All News
USA
Russia faces growing number of challenges in Ukraine – Pentagon chief
Former FBI informant sentenced to 6 years for fabricated bribery story about Biden and his son – Reuters
North Korea is gaining combat experience in Ukraine for future war against its neighbours – Reuters
RECENT NEWS
14:57
Slovak opposition delegation arrives in Kyiv
14:49
Ukraine U-20 ice hockey team gets its mojo back: national team defeats Japan to win Division IB World Championship
14:31
Russians seriously poisoned at bar in occupied Berdiansk
14:15
Satellite images reveal new Belarusian fortifications near Lithuanian border – photos
14:15
It is time to abandon sanctions and mend ties with Russia, Orbán says
14:11
France responds to Russia intimidating patrol aircraft
13:45
Video with body of captured Australian volunteer turns out to be 4-year-old Karabakh recording, Slidstvo.info investigation says
13:38
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces eliminate and capture Russian soldiers responsible for executing Ukrainian POWs – video
13:23
EXPLAINERHow Macron managed to split the left and what it means for France’s exit from crisis
13:19
updatedRussians strike Kryvyi Rih: 4 people killed, 7 injured – video, photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: