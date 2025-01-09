Stopping gas transit through Ukraine is one of Russia's most expensive defeats – White House

The White House described Ukraine's suspension of Russian gas transit as one of the most expensive defeats for Moscow, costing it around US$6.5 billion in revenue each year.

Source: John Kirby, White House National Security Communications Advisor, Ukrinform reports.

Quote: "This decision will actually deprive Russia of about US$6.5 billion in annual revenue from gas sales to Europe. This is one of the biggest and most expensive defeats for Moscow. Of course, we welcome this decision by Ukraine and its determination," Kirby noted.

Details: Kirby underlined that when Putin came to power 25 years ago, Ukraine was the primary transit route for more than 130 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe, but this figure is now zero.

According to the White House adviser, the US is doing all possible to ensure that Russia suffers economic losses, including through sanctions and export restrictions.

At the same time, the United States is working to enhance energy supplies to Europe, particularly liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Quote: "Currently, 50% of European LNG imports come from the United States. We continue to work with Europe to support these efforts and expand diversification opportunities. In particular, through the US-EU Energy Security Working Group and the US-EU Energy Council," he added.

