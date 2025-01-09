All Sections
North Korea is gaining combat experience in Ukraine for future war against its neighbours – Reuters

Ivan Diakonov Thursday, 9 January 2025, 04:47
North Korea is gaining combat experience in Ukraine for future war against its neighbours – Reuters
Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un. Photo: Getty Images

Deputy US Ambassador to the UN Dorothy Camille Shea has warned that the involvement of North Korean troops in the war against Ukraine is allowing the DPRK to gain valuable combat experience, increasing its readiness for military actions against neighbouring countries.

Source: Reuters

Details: Shea said over 12,000 North Korean troops are currently in Russia, actively engaged in combat actions in Kursk Oblast, confirming the close cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang.

"The DPRK is significantly benefiting from receiving Russian military equipment, technology and experience, rendering it more capable of waging war against its neighbours," Shea stated.

She believes that the DPRK may also use these improvements to increase arms sales and secure military training contracts worldwide.

In response, Vasily Nebenzia, Russia's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, dismissed the US allegations regarding the transfer of satellite and space technologies to Pyongyang, calling them "wholly unsubstantiated". He also wished DPRK leader Kim Jong Un a happy birthday during the meeting.

Hwang Joon-kook, South Korea’s Ambassador to the UN, stated that North Korean soldiers are "essentially slaves to Kim Jong Un, brainwashed to sacrifice their lives on faraway battlefields to raise money for his regime and secure advanced military technology from Russia".

Background: 

  • Following talks with South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul in Seoul, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that Russia is prepared to supply North Korea (DPRK) with advanced space and satellite technologies in return for weapons and equipment to aid its war efforts in Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

North KoreaUNUSAwar
