Former FBI informant sentenced to 6 years for fabricated bribery story about Biden and his son – Reuters

Mariya Yemets, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 9 January 2025, 08:37
Former FBI informant sentenced to 6 years for fabricated bribery story about Biden and his son – Reuters
Joe Biden and Hunter Biden. Photo: Getty Images

A former FBI informant who admitted his fabricated claims concerning President Joe Biden and his son Hunter, as well as their interactions with the Ukrainian corporation Burisma, has been sentenced to six years in jail. The court granted the prosecution's motion to hand down such a sentence on informant Alexander Smirnov.

Source: European Pravda citing Reuters

Details: In December, Alexander Smirnov admitted that he had given false testimony to the FBI that he allegedly knew about a US$5 million bribe to the Bidens from officials of Burisma Holdings, where Hunter Biden was a board member. Smirnov also pleaded guilty to tax evasion. 

Quote from prosecutors in their brief: "The defendant decided in 2020 to exploit the position of trust he enjoyed with the FBI in order to provide false information about one of the candidates for President of the United States in an attempt to influence the outcome of the election."

More details: Smirnov’s lawyers sought a shorter sentence of 4 years, arguing that Smirnov had pleaded guilty and had already experienced a "personal downfall" as a result of this case and its consequences for his future career.

Background:

  • In February 2024, Smirnov was charged with lying to an FBI supervisor for fabricating a story about Biden and his son Hunter receiving a US$5 million bribe from the Ukrainian energy company Burisma.
  • Under the plea agreement, Smirnov agreed to admit to one count of the first charge of lying about the Bidens and three counts of tax evasion.
  • Smirnov's testimony was used by Republicans in the House of Representatives as evidence of Biden's corruption, based on which they initiated impeachment proceedings.
  • The impeachment investigation report was published in August 2024, but it never got to a vote in the House, which would have meant Biden's impeachment.

