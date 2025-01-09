All Sections
Russia faces growing number of challenges in Ukraine – Pentagon chief

Ivanna Kostina, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 9 January 2025, 08:47
Russia faces growing number of challenges in Ukraine – Pentagon chief
Lloyd Austi. Stock photo: Getty Images

Outgoing Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin has said that even though Russia appears to have the upper hand in its invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin is facing a growing number of challenges that will complicate any attempts to consolidate its gains.

Source: Outgoing US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in an interview with Bloomberg News, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Austin said that even if Russia is able to get everything it wants from the war in Ukraine, it will cost it dearly in the future.

Quote: "There’s a thought that Russia has the ultimate hand here and it has every advantage. It has some advantages, but it doesn’t completely dominate this equation here. And if it gets what it wants, it will cost them in the future."

Details: Austin believes this consideration should be factored into any ceasefire efforts that the incoming Donald Trump administration might undertake.

As Austin said, the Russian position now is "not without challenges, as well". "They’ve gone to DPRK, to Iran to get assistance, weapons and munitions and also now people." Kyiv and its allies report that North Korea has sent thousands of troops to Russia.

Meanwhile, Austin added, Ukraine continues to build up its capabilities.

The occupation of large parts of Ukraine will also require significant resources even after the ceasefire, Austin asserted. "Russia will have to invest a lot of land forces to hold it," he said.

Austin was responding to criticism from some European and Ukrainian officials that President Joe Biden's administration has not had a clear strategy to support Ukraine.

Quote from Austin: "What it did was it helped Ukraine survive, it helped Ukraine defend its sovereign territory. The loss of 700,000 troops killed and wounded - that would’ve been beyond imagination three years ago [when Russia launched its full-scale invasion - ed.]."

Details: He cited Syria as another example of strategic success in helping Ukraine stand up to Russia. Austin noted that because Putin has devoted so much effort to Ukraine, he has been unable to help his ally, the now deposed dictator Bashar al-Assad.

Without access to a key naval base in Syria, this calls into question Putin's ability to support his efforts in Africa, Austin said.

Background:

  • US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin believes that US leadership is key in military support for Ukraine, which has been resisting Russia's full-scale invasion for almost three years.
  • Austin is planning to meet with the countries leading the capability coalitions in the Ramstein format to outline plans to support Ukraine until 2027.
  • The Ukraine Defence Contact Group, also known as the Ramstein format, was established in 2022 to coordinate US military support for Ukraine. The initiative brings together more than 50 countries, the vast majority of which are NATO members.
  • On 9 January, Washington reportedly plans to announce the allocation of US$500 million worth of weapons and ammunition to Kyiv.

