All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Microsoft to continue supporting Ukraine in 2025 by providing free cloud services

Viktor VolokitaThursday, 9 January 2025, 18:32
Microsoft to continue supporting Ukraine in 2025 by providing free cloud services
Stock photo: Microsoft

Ukrainian educational institutions, government agencies and both central and regional authorities will have access to Microsoft cloud products free of charge until the end of 2025.

Source: press service for Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation

Details: The press service notes that this decision will help boost Ukraine's digital resilience and protect government agencies in cyberspace.

Advertisement:

"The company provided technological assistance worth more than US$500+ million in 2023, another US$100 million in 2024, and this year, we will receive support in the same amount," the press service said.

Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's Digital Transformation Minister, pointed out that the corporation has steadfastly supported Ukraine since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Microsoft has assisted in relocating digital infrastructure to secure data centres across Europe. The company also supports cybersecurity projects, aids in the investigation of war crimes against the Ukrainian population and provides funding to humanitarian organisations.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:
Ukrainian defence forces have withdrawn from refractory plant in Chasiv Yar – video
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces hit oil depot in Russia's Kaluga Oblast – video
Ukraine's Security Service searches home of Maks Nazarov, former TV host at Putin's close associate Medvedchuk's channel – photo
Ukrainian drones set another Russian oil depot on fire, this time in Tula Oblast – video
Ukrainian air defences down 2 out of 4 ballistic missiles
Israeli government approves agreement with Hamas: Gaza ceasefire to take effect on 19 January
All News
RECENT NEWS
22:22
Russians attack Pokrovsk front more than 80 times and lose 335 soldiers – General Staff
20:57
Emergency and rescue operations completed in Kyiv after morning ballistic missile attack – photos
20:10
Ukrainian 17-year-old skeleton athlete becomes world junior champion
19:46
Ukraine's oldest McDonald's damaged in Russian missile attack
18:52
Ukrainian defence forces have withdrawn from refractory plant in Chasiv Yar – video
18:31
updatedRussian missile strike on Zaporizhzhia: man's body retrieved from under rubble, 11 people injured – photos
18:24
Students who fail basic military training exam will be unable to continue studies – Ukraine's Defence Ministry
17:47
Ukraine's Defence Ministry denies rift between minister and procurement agency chief, stressing professional criteria
17:42
Two people killed in Russian mortar attack on Beryslav in Kherson Oblast
16:25
Merkel says Ukraine will not survive as independent state without US support
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: