Microsoft to continue supporting Ukraine in 2025 by providing free cloud services

Ukrainian educational institutions, government agencies and both central and regional authorities will have access to Microsoft cloud products free of charge until the end of 2025.

Source: press service for Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation

Details: The press service notes that this decision will help boost Ukraine's digital resilience and protect government agencies in cyberspace.

"The company provided technological assistance worth more than US$500+ million in 2023, another US$100 million in 2024, and this year, we will receive support in the same amount," the press service said.

Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's Digital Transformation Minister, pointed out that the corporation has steadfastly supported Ukraine since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.

Microsoft has assisted in relocating digital infrastructure to secure data centres across Europe. The company also supports cybersecurity projects, aids in the investigation of war crimes against the Ukrainian population and provides funding to humanitarian organisations.

