All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Trump says meeting with Putin must wait

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 7 January 2025, 20:28
Trump says meeting with Putin must wait
Donald Trump. Stock photo: Getty Images

US President-elect Donald Trump believes it is inappropriate to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin before his inauguration.

Source: Trump at a press conference in the US on Sunday, 7 January, as reported by European Pravda

Details: When asked about a potential meeting with the Kremlin leader, Trump stated that he is aware that Putin would like to meet.

Advertisement:

Quote:"I don't think it's appropriate that I meet [ with Putin  – ed.] until after 20 January, which I hate. Because every day, many, many young people and soldiers are being killed."

Trump emphasised that Russia's full-scale war in Ukraine should never have occurred, and that it would not have happened if he were president.

Background: 

Advertisement:
  • It is worth noting that during his election campaign, Trump frequently boasted about his good relations with the Kremlin leader. He also repeatedly promised to end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours if elected.
  • Recently, Putin, during his annual press conference, stated that he is "ready" for potential negotiations with Trump.
  • Trump claimed on 23 December that the Kremlin leader had expressed a desire to meet with him as soon as possible to discuss the war in Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

TrumpPutin
Advertisement:
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces hit oil depot in Russia's Kaluga Oblast – video
Ukraine's Security Service searches home of Maks Nazarov, former TV host at Putin's close associate Medvedchuk's channel – photo
Ukrainian drones set another Russian oil depot on fire, this time in Tula Oblast – video
Ukrainian air defences down 2 out of 4 ballistic missiles
Israeli government approves agreement with Hamas: Gaza ceasefire to take effect on 19 January
DeepState: Russia advances in multiple settlements in Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts
All News
Trump
Trump says he can "understand Russia's feelings" about Ukraine's NATO aspirations
Trump's special envoy postpones visit to Ukraine until after inauguration – Reuters
US Congress certifies Trump's victory in 2024 election – CNN
RECENT NEWS
14:21
Russian attack damages cathedral of Russian-linked Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Zaporizhzhia – video
14:03
Poland says Russia attempts to recruit Poles to destabilise country before elections
13:54
Ukrainian forces repel Russian assault and capture 6 soldiers
13:36
Ukrainian athlete Bohdan Borkovskyi wins bronze in sprint at 2025 World University Games
13:21
Russian coal exports plummet to six-year low, Moscow Times reports
13:09
Lukianivska metro station reopens in Kyiv after morning Russian attack
12:15
Ukraine's Special Operations Forces hit oil depot in Russia's Kaluga Oblast – video
12:08
Ukrainian tennis star Elina Svitolina defeats world No. 4 to reach Australian Open round of 16, set to face Russian opponent
11:58
Russian ballistic attack on Kyiv this morning: three dead, reports of fourth fatality incorrect, says mayor
11:48
Lukashenko pardons 23 "extremists"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: