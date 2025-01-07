Trump says meeting with Putin must wait

US President-elect Donald Trump believes it is inappropriate to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin before his inauguration.

Source: Trump at a press conference in the US on Sunday, 7 January, as reported by European Pravda

Details: When asked about a potential meeting with the Kremlin leader, Trump stated that he is aware that Putin would like to meet.

Quote:"I don't think it's appropriate that I meet [ with Putin – ed.] until after 20 January, which I hate. Because every day, many, many young people and soldiers are being killed."

Trump emphasised that Russia's full-scale war in Ukraine should never have occurred, and that it would not have happened if he were president.

Background:

It is worth noting that during his election campaign, Trump frequently boasted about his good relations with the Kremlin leader. He also repeatedly promised to end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours if elected.

Recently, Putin, during his annual press conference, stated that he is "ready" for potential negotiations with Trump.

Trump claimed on 23 December that the Kremlin leader had expressed a desire to meet with him as soon as possible to discuss the war in Ukraine.

