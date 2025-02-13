Pentagon chief: Trump's talks with Putin are not betrayal of Ukraine

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth insists that the new US administration’s efforts to bring peace to Ukraine, along with President Donald Trump's talks with Vladimir Putin, should not be seen as a "betrayal".

Source: Hegseth before the start of a NATO defence ministers' meeting in Brussels, European Pravda reports

Details: Hegseth was asked whether he believed that the US approach and talks with Putin could be perceived as a "betrayal".

In response, he said, "That's your language, not mine. Certainly not a betrayal."

The US defence chief emphasised that "no country has made a larger commitment to the Ukrainian mission than the United States".

Quote: "There is no betrayal there. There is a recognition that the whole world and the United States is invested and interested in peace, a negotiated peace. As President Trump has said, stopping the killing. And for that we require both sides recognising things they don’t want to."

Background:

On Wednesday, Trump spoke with Putin and stated that they agreed on the need "to stop the millions of deaths taking place in the war with Russia/Ukraine".

"We agreed to work together, very closely, including visiting each other’s nations," the US president said.

Afterward, Trump called Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss future contacts.

