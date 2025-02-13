All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Pentagon chief: Trump's talks with Putin are not betrayal of Ukraine

Iryna Kutielieva, Iryna BalachukThursday, 13 February 2025, 10:45
Pentagon chief: Trump's talks with Putin are not betrayal of Ukraine
Pete Hegseth. Stock photo: Getty Images

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth insists that the new US administration’s efforts to bring peace to Ukraine, along with President Donald Trump's talks with Vladimir Putin, should not be seen as a "betrayal".

Source: Hegseth before the start of a NATO defence ministers' meeting in Brussels, European Pravda reports

Details: Hegseth was asked whether he believed that the US approach and talks with Putin could be perceived as a "betrayal".  

Advertisement:

In response, he said, "That's your language, not mine. Certainly not a betrayal."  

The US defence chief emphasised that "no country has made a larger commitment to the Ukrainian mission than the United States".  

Quote: "There is no betrayal there. There is a recognition that the whole world and the United States is invested and interested in peace, a negotiated peace. As President Trump has said, stopping the killing. And for that we require both sides recognising things they don’t want to." 

Background:

  • On Wednesday, Trump spoke with Putin and stated that they agreed on the need "to stop the millions of deaths taking place in the war with Russia/Ukraine".  
  • "We agreed to work together, very closely, including visiting each other’s nations," the US president said.  
  • Afterward, Trump called Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss future contacts.

Support UP or become our patron!

USATrumpPutinUkraine
Advertisement:
Moscow starts putting together team for US negotiations, Putin's spokesman says
Zelenskyy approves sanctions against Poroshenko, Kolomoiskyi and others
Trump refuses to call Ukraine an equal participant in peace talks
Trump plans to meet with Putin in Saudi Arabia
Ukraine wants to be in NATO and it will be, Ukraine's defence minister says in response to Pentagon chief's remarks
Pentagon chief says Ukraine's NATO accession and return to pre-2014 borders are unrealistic
All News
USA
China offers to organise Trump-Putin meeting without Zelenskyy – WSJ
Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia to arrive in Ukraine – US State Department
Ukraine wants to be in NATO and it will be, Ukraine's defence minister says in response to Pentagon chief's remarks
RECENT NEWS
13:42
Ukraine to receive several thousand AI-powered attack drones
13:28
Ukraine destroys 2 radar systems at military base near Moscow – video
12:58
Moscow starts putting together team for US negotiations, Putin's spokesman says
12:54
French Foreign Ministry recalls failure of Minsk agreements between Russia and Ukraine, calls for greater efforts for peace
12:25
Zelenskyy's team invites Trump to Ukraine through Ukrainian Railways ad
11:58
Russia blocks education for children from occupied areas
11:34
Moldova summons Russian ambassador over drone violation of airspace
11:10
Scholz: Peace in Ukraine must not be forced
11:04
Zelenskyy approves sanctions against Poroshenko, Kolomoiskyi and others
11:03
German defence minister: Better if US didn't make concessions before talks
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: