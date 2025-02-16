IAEA gives statement regarding Russian drone strike on Chornobyl

A hole in the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant sarcophagus after the Russian drone strike on 14 February 2025. Photo: IAEA

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has issued a statement on the consequences of the Russian drone strike on the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), noting that despite significant damage, the radiation level at the site has not changed.

Source: IAEA

Details: The statement noted that the IAEA team based at the scene was granted unrestricted access to the explosion site and conducted a detailed inspection to assess the damage to the facility hit by a Russian drone, namely the arch-shaped confinement structure built over the sarcophagus to prevent any radioactive release and protect the reactor itself.

Quote from Rafael Grossi, Director of the agency: "Ukrainian firefighters have been working around the clock in freezing weather to completely extinguish small fires that still smoulder after Friday’s drone strike on the building containing the remains of the reactor destroyed in the 1986 Chornobyl accident."

Details: The IAEA reports that despite the significant damage caused by the drone strike, the radiation level at the site has not changed.

Quote from Grossi: "This was clearly a very serious incident, with a drone hitting and damaging a large protective structure at a major nuclear site. As I have stated repeatedly during this devastating war, attacking a nuclear facility is an absolute no-go, it should never happen.

It is especially concerning as it comes as we are also seeing an increase in military activity in the area around the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant. The IAEA remains committed to doing everything we can to help prevent a nuclear accident. Judging by recent events, nuclear safety remains very much under threat."

Details: The IAEA team said that a large area was affected by the drone strike and subsequent fire.

In addition, they confirmed that both the outer and inner cladding of the facility's arch was damaged, resulting in a hole of approximately six metres in diameter and damage to some equipment and electrical cables.

However, the structural support beams do not appear to have sustained significant damage, the statement added.

The IAEA team was also shown some of the drone wreckage that remained at the scene, including parts of the wings. Ukrainian experts removed the damaged drone and took it for further analysis.

Additional sensors will be installed at the plant to measure the dose rate and aerosols concentrations near the area impacted by the drone, the IAEA team reported. However, this task cannot be completed until the remaining fires are fully extinguished to avoid damaging the sensors.

Background:

Following the Russian attack on the arch shelter at Chornobyl Unit 4, Ukraine called on the IAEA to urgently step up efforts to prevent hostile attacks on nuclear facilities.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that a Russian loitering munition carrying a high-explosive incendiary warhead hit the protective shield over the fourth reactor at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant on the night of 13-14 February. Early assessments indicate that the damage to the sarcophagus is substantial, the president said.

The International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed an explosion at the Chornobyl NPP. The drone hit the roof of the new protective shell which covers the damaged fourth reactor at Chornobyl.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine says radiation levels have remained within normal limits since the strike.

As of 15:00 on Saturday, the background radiation levels at the industrial site near the Chornobyl NPP did not exceed the permissible values. The State Emergency Service continues to deal with the consequences of the Russian drone hit on the shelter of the plant's Unit 4.

