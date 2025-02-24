All Sections
Ukraine to receive short-range air defence systems from Lithuania – photo

Ulyana Krychkovska, Anastasia ProtzMonday, 24 February 2025, 18:51
Stock photo: Getty Images

Lithuania will soon deliver RBS 70 short-range air defence systems to Ukraine.

Source: Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT, citing Lithuania’s President Gitanas Nausėda on Monday, 24 February, as reported by European Pravda

Details: LRT reported that Nausėda had made the announcement during his visit to Kyiv, where he attended the International Summit on the Support of Ukraine.

"Lithuania, for its part, already has good news for Ukraine, and we will soon be delivering the RBS 70 short-range air defence systems," he said.

 
Lithuanian troops operating an RBS 70 short-range air defence system.
Photo: LRT

Notably, Ukrainian forces destroyed a modern Russian Ka-52 helicopter using an RBS 70 in August 2023.

The RBS 70 Mk 2 version has a range of up to seven kilometres for aerial targets, while the RBS 70 NG version extends this range to up to nine kilometres.

This system is characterised by the use of a "cold start" for missile launches and a "laser track" for targeting.

Background:

  • On 24 February, Lithuanian President Nausėda proposed setting 1 January 2030 as the target date for Ukraine's EU accession.
  • On the same day, several countries – Sweden, Spain, Norway, Canada and Denmark – also announced aid packages for Ukraine.
  • Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, revealed that Ukraine would receive a new €3.5 billion payment from the EU in March.

