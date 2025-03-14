Zelenskyy discusses with Macron control over "silence" during ceasefire

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has discussed with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron the technical aspects of controlling the "silence" on the front and possible next diplomatic steps.

Source: Zelenskyy's evening address on 14 March

Quote: "Today I spoke with French President Macron. Emmanuel, as always, knows all the details and offers good ideas.

We analysed the current state of diplomacy and available opportunities. We discussed the technical aspects of controlling the silence, possible next steps in diplomacy and in protecting our people, our Europe."

Details: Zelenskyy also announced a conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan: "I want to inform [him – ed.] about our position regarding the silence and our readiness for swift and honest diplomacy to end the war."

Background:

Macron stated that Russia must accept the US-Ukraine proposal for a 30-day ceasefire.

On Thursday 13 March, Putin stated that Russia was open to the proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine but emphasised that it must lead to a lasting peace.

He outlined several key questions that would need to be addressed as part of such a ceasefire agreement, particularly whether Ukraine will continue to mobilise troops and receive weapons, how issues of monitoring and verification will be handled, and who will determine violations along the 2,000-km front line.

Zelenskyy believes that Putin is presenting additional conditions for the cessation of hostilities, which he sees as an indication that Putin does not genuinely want to end the war.

Zelenskyy dismissed Russian leader Vladimir Putin's claims that he is willing to agree to a ceasefire as "bravado" and said he believes Russia will strive to drag out the peace process

