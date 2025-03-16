US secretary of state and Russian foreign minister hold phone call to discuss "restoring communication" between countries
Sunday, 16 March 2025, 07:24
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has held a phone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, discussing the "restoring communication" between the two countries.
Source: US Department of State
Quote: "The Secretary informed Russia of US military deterrence operations against the Iran-backed Houthis and emphasised that continued Houthi attacks on US military and commercial shipping vessels in the Red Sea will not be tolerated."
Details: Rubio and Lavrov also discussed the next steps following recent meetings in Saudi Arabia and "agreed to continue working towards restoring communication between the United States and Russia".
Background:
- On 13 March, Witkoff visited Moscow. The Kremlin stated that "additional signals" had been transmitted to Trump through him.
- On the same day, Putin responded cautiously to the US proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine, neither rejecting it outright nor accepting it, but suggesting that Moscow might set its own conditions.
- Trump said Putin had made a promising statement but insisted it was incomplete. He also said that if Russia did not agree to a 30-day ceasefire, it would be "a very disappointing moment for the world".
- On 14 March, Trump announced that Washington had had "very good and productive discussions" with Putin.
- Rubio said there were "reasons to be cautiously optimistic" regarding the negotiations on a ceasefire in Ukraine.
