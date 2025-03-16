US secretary of state and Russian foreign minister hold phone call to discuss "restoring communication" between countries

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has held a phone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, discussing the "restoring communication" between the two countries.

Source: US Department of State

Quote: "The Secretary informed Russia of US military deterrence operations against the Iran-backed Houthis and emphasised that continued Houthi attacks on US military and commercial shipping vessels in the Red Sea will not be tolerated."

Details: Rubio and Lavrov also discussed the next steps following recent meetings in Saudi Arabia and "agreed to continue working towards restoring communication between the United States and Russia".

Background:

On 13 March, Witkoff visited Moscow. The Kremlin stated that "additional signals" had been transmitted to Trump through him.

On the same day, Putin responded cautiously to the US proposal for a ceasefire in Ukraine, neither rejecting it outright nor accepting it, but suggesting that Moscow might set its own conditions.

Trump said Putin had made a promising statement but insisted it was incomplete. He also said that if Russia did not agree to a 30-day ceasefire, it would be "a very disappointing moment for the world".

On 14 March, Trump announced that Washington had had "very good and productive discussions" with Putin.

Rubio said there were "reasons to be cautiously optimistic" regarding the negotiations on a ceasefire in Ukraine.

