Russia launches 174 UAVs on Ukraine: 90 drones downed, another 70 fail to reach their targets

Iryna BalachukMonday, 17 March 2025, 09:16
Russia launches 174 UAVs on Ukraine: 90 drones downed, another 70 fail to reach their targets
Mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russians have attacked Ukraine with 174 Shahed attack UAVs and decoy drones of various types since the evening of 16 March. A total of 160 have failed to reach their targets.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "As of 09:00, 90 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones have been confirmed shot down over Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Odesa oblasts. In addition, 70 enemy decoy drones disappeared from radar (without causing adverse effects)."

Details: Odesa, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Sumy, Chernihiv and Kyiv oblasts came under attack.

The drones were launched from the Russian cities of Oryol, Shatalovo, Kursk, Bryansk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups from the Air Force and the rest of Ukraine’s defence forces were involved in repelling the attack.

Ukraine's Air Forcedronesair defence
Ukraine's Air Force
