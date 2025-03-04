Putin's spokesman says US suspension of military aid to Ukraine is "best contribution to peace"

The Kremlin has commented on media reports that US military aid to Ukraine has been suspended, calling it the "best contribution" to the supposedly "peaceful" settlement of the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Source: Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov at a briefing, as reported by RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet

Quote from Peskov: "If the United States ceases to be [the main supplier of military aid to Ukraine – ed.] or stops these supplies, this will probably be the best contribution to peace."

Details: Putin's spokesman added that Russia sees that "some European countries say they will continue to provide comprehensive assistance" to Ukraine.

"That is, they will probably somehow try to compensate for the decreasing volumes of ammunition and everything else," Peskov said.

He reiterated that supposedly "the largest volume has been provided by the United States so far".

"Well, we'll see. There is a lot of scattered information now. Mostly it comes with references to sources. And of course, we need to see how the situation on the ground develops. But the fact that the United States has been the main supplier of this war so far is obvious," Peskov said.

"If this [the suspension of US military aid – ed.] is true, then this is a decision that can actually encourage the Kyiv regime to engage in a peace process," Putin's spokesman concluded.

Why this is important: Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed his trust in Putin and promised to deepen economic cooperation with Russia if a "peace deal" could be reached to end the war against Ukraine.

Meanwhile, in recent weeks, the US president has called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a dictator multiple times and stated that Zelenskyy must act quickly if Ukraine wants to survive as a country.

The US and Russia have also held two rounds of talks: in the United Arab Emirates and Türkiye.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that the key agreement reached during the negotiations in Riyadh was "to ensure the swift appointment of ambassadors from Russia to the US and from the US to Russia".

Meanwhile, during the negotiations in Istanbul, US and Russian delegates agreed to "remove irritants in bilateral relations" and continue working on preparing talks regarding Russia’s war against Ukraine.

On 27 February, Putin praised Donald Trump’s administration for its "pragmatism" and "realistic view of things," noting that initial contacts with US representatives "give certain hopes".

