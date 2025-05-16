Hungarian PM to raise Ukraine's "campaign to discredit Hungary" with NATO's Rutte
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán plans to complain about Ukraine and its "unacceptable" actions during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.
Source: Magyar Nemzet, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Orbán said he intends to "clearly express Hungary’s concerns about Ukraine".
According to the Hungarian Prime Minister, it is unprecedented that a non-NATO state, seeking good relations with the Alliance, "conducts a coordinated, funded and organised campaign to discredit a NATO member state."
He claims that what he calls attacks on Hungary are "part of a conscious, well-coordinated, organised, financed campaign to discredit, behind which stands the Ukrainian secret service."
According to Orbán, Kyiv "has gone too far", and it is time for NATO to give a clear response.
Quote: "This is unacceptable; NATO cannot tolerate this," Orbán said, noting that this is why he wants to assess how the Alliance’s leadership views this situation.
Background:
- Tensions in Ukrainian-Hungarian relations have been escalating since the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) announced it had uncovered a Hungarian intelligence network operating in Zakarpattia Oblast (Transcarpathia) in Ukraine's west.
- Hungary subsequently expelled two Ukrainian diplomats, accusing them of espionage. Ukraine announced the expulsion of two Hungarian diplomats in response.
- Hungary also detained and deported a former Ukrainian diplomat on Friday 9 May.
