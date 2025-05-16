All Sections
Hungarian PM to raise Ukraine's "campaign to discredit Hungary" with NATO's Rutte

Iryna Kutielieva, Yevhen KizilovFriday, 16 May 2025, 18:15
Hungarian PM to raise Ukraine's campaign to discredit Hungary with NATO's Rutte
Viktor Orbán. Photo: Getty Images

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán plans to complain about Ukraine and its "unacceptable" actions during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Source: Magyar Nemzet, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Orbán said he intends to "clearly express Hungary’s concerns about Ukraine".

According to the Hungarian Prime Minister, it is unprecedented that a non-NATO state, seeking good relations with the Alliance, "conducts a coordinated, funded and organised campaign to discredit a NATO member state."

He claims that what he calls attacks on Hungary are "part of a conscious, well-coordinated, organised, financed campaign to discredit, behind which stands the Ukrainian secret service."

According to Orbán, Kyiv "has gone too far", and it is time for NATO to give a clear response.

Quote: "This is unacceptable; NATO cannot tolerate this," Orbán said, noting that this is why he wants to assess how the Alliance’s leadership views this situation.

Background:

