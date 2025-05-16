Hungarian PM to raise Ukraine's "campaign to discredit Hungary" with NATO's Rutte

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán plans to complain about Ukraine and its "unacceptable" actions during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Source: Magyar Nemzet, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Orbán said he intends to "clearly express Hungary’s concerns about Ukraine".

According to the Hungarian Prime Minister, it is unprecedented that a non-NATO state, seeking good relations with the Alliance, "conducts a coordinated, funded and organised campaign to discredit a NATO member state."

He claims that what he calls attacks on Hungary are "part of a conscious, well-coordinated, organised, financed campaign to discredit, behind which stands the Ukrainian secret service."

According to Orbán, Kyiv "has gone too far", and it is time for NATO to give a clear response.

Quote: "This is unacceptable; NATO cannot tolerate this," Orbán said, noting that this is why he wants to assess how the Alliance’s leadership views this situation.

Background:

Tensions in Ukrainian-Hungarian relations have been escalating since the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) announced it had uncovered a Hungarian intelligence network operating in Zakarpattia Oblast (Transcarpathia) in Ukraine's west.

Hungary subsequently expelled two Ukrainian diplomats, accusing them of espionage. Ukraine announced the expulsion of two Hungarian diplomats in response.

Hungary also detained and deported a former Ukrainian diplomat on Friday 9 May.

