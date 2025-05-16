All Sections
Macron: EU leaders were able to join Ukraine-Russia talks in real time

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykFriday, 16 May 2025, 22:10
Macron: EU leaders were able to join Ukraine-Russia talks in real time
Polish PM Donald Tusk, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron and UK PM Keir Starmer during the European Political Community Summit in Albania. Photo: Ludovic Marin/AFP via Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron has stated that his US counterpart Donald Trump may contact the Russian side in the coming days to determine the next steps towards ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Macron's remarks at a press conference in Tirana on Friday 16 May

Details: Macron said representatives of European countries had been in constant contact with the Ukrainian negotiating team in Türkiye and "were able to take part in the discussion in real time".

"President Trump intends to organise discussions with the Russian side in the coming hours or days to find out what happened and try to determine a way forward," he added.

Macron refused to say what steps could be taken regarding Russia, which has rejected a ceasefire, but stressed that a repeat of the 2022 talks scenario is not acceptable.

"It is clear that Russia's refusal to cease fire and to attend a high-level meeting is unacceptable for all of us and unacceptable in light of the US proposal… This must call for a response at some point," he said.

Background

  • On 16 May, for the first time in over three years, direct talks were held in Istanbul between Russian and Ukrainian delegations.
  • The media also reported that the Russian delegation in Istanbul demanded that US representatives not be present at the talks with the Ukrainian side and put forward demands that are unrealistic and go far beyond what was previously discussed.
  • Following the meeting, Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umierov said the discussions had covered the ceasefire, humanitarian issues and a potential leader-level meeting.

