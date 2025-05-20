Ukrainian foreign minister leaves for Brussels to discuss peace talks

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha will participate in a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council of the European Union in Brussels on 20 May.

Details: During the meeting, Sybiha will brief his EU counterparts on the current situation on the battlefield in Ukraine and the progress of the peace process after the Ukraine-Russia meeting in Istanbul and after contacts between the United States, EU countries, Ukraine and Russia.

Sybiha will emphasise the importance of continuing pressure on Russia and strengthening Ukraine in order to achieve a just and lasting peace.

Background:

Talks between delegations from Ukraine and Russia took place in Istanbul on 16 May. The media reported that during the talks, the Russians demanded that US representatives not be present at the negotiations with the Ukrainian side and also put forward a number of unacceptable conditions.

Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umierov said that a ceasefire and humanitarian issues were discussed during the talks, as well as a possible leader-level meeting.

It is also worth noting that on 19 May, US President Donald Trump held a telephone conversation with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, after which he stated that Ukraine and Russia would "immediately" begin negotiations on a ceasefire.

