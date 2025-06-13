All Sections
Russian strike on Kharkiv on 7 June: search operation completed

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 13 June 2025, 00:28
Russian strike on Kharkiv on 7 June: search operation completed
Search operation ongoing. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A search operation has been completed at civilian business premises in the city of Kharkiv which were hit in a Russian strike on Saturday 7 June.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov

Details: The body of the last and sixth person reported missing has been found under the rubble of the civilian business premises attacked by the Russians on 7 June.

Quote: "A search operation, which lasted for the past few days, has been completed."

Background:

  • At around 17:35 on 7 June, Russia used four guided aerial bombs to attack the Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi districts of Kharkiv.
  • A 30-year-old woman who worked for Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) was killed. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that more than 40 people had been injured.
  • Late on 7 June, Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, reported that a 62-year-old man had died in hospital from injuries caused by the strike, and two more people were in an extremely serious condition. It later became known that a children's railway instructor, Volodymyr Kovtun, had died from his injuries.
  • On 11 June, the body of a third person was found under the rubble of a business.

