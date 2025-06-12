Russian 7 June strike on Kharkiv: death toll rises to four – photos

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Emergency workers in Kharkiv have discovered the body of a fourth person killed in the Russian strike on the city on 7 June under the rubble. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "Kharkiv: emergency workers found the body of a fourth person while clearing rubble at a civilian facility in Kharkiv’s Kyivskyi district. Efforts are currently underway to recover the body."

Details: Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

"There is a possibility that people are still trapped under the rubble," the State Emergency Service reported.

Background:

At around 17:35 on 7 June, Russia used four guided aerial bombs to attack the Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi districts of Kharkiv.

A 30-year-old woman who worked for Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) was killed. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that more than 40 people had been injured.

Late on 7 June, Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, reported that a 62-year-old man had died in hospital from injuries caused by the strike, and two more people were in an extremely serious condition. It later became known that a children's railway instructor, Volodymyr Kovtun, had died from his injuries.

On 11 June, the body of a third person was found under the rubble of a facility.

