Russian 7 June strike on Kharkiv: death toll rises to four – photos

Iryna BalachukThursday, 12 June 2025, 10:13
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Emergency workers in Kharkiv have discovered the body of a fourth person killed in the Russian strike on the city on 7 June under the rubble. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "Kharkiv: emergency workers found the body of a fourth person while clearing rubble at a civilian facility in Kharkiv’s Kyivskyi district. Efforts are currently underway to recover the body."

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

 
Aftermath of the Russian attack on Kharkiv
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

"There is a possibility that people are still trapped under the rubble," the State Emergency Service reported.

Background:

  • At around 17:35 on 7 June, Russia used four guided aerial bombs to attack the Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi districts of Kharkiv.
  • A 30-year-old woman who worked for Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) was killed. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that more than 40 people had been injured.
  • Late on 7 June, Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, reported that a 62-year-old man had died in hospital from injuries caused by the strike, and two more people were in an extremely serious condition. It later became known that a children's railway instructor, Volodymyr Kovtun, had died from his injuries.
  • On 11 June, the body of a third person was found under the rubble of a facility.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Kharkivwarcasualties
