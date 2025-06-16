All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Putin tries to divert attention from war in Ukraine – ISW

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 16 June 2025, 06:42
Putin tries to divert attention from war in Ukraine – ISW
Vladimir Putin. Stock photo: Getty Images

Analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) have noted that Russian leader Vladimir Putin is likely trying to divert attention from Russia's war against Ukraine by offering to mediate in the Middle East conflict.

Source: ISW

Quote from ISW: "Vladimir Putin continues to portray Russia as an effective and necessary international partner for the United States amid ongoing Iran-Israel tensions."

Advertisement:

Details: US President Donald Trump said on 14 June that he and Putin had spoken on the phone for about an hour about Israel's strikes on Iran and devoted "much less" time to Ukraine than to Iran.

Putin's foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov stated on 14 June that Putin and Trump had primarily discussed the escalation of the military conflict in the Middle East.

Ushakov claimed that Putin had expressed concern over the rising tensions between Iran and Israel and offered Russia's help in talks for a peaceful settlement.

Trump said that during the conversation, he reminded Putin that the war against Ukraine must end.

Quote from ISW: "Putin is likely attempting to distract from his ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine by offering to help the United States mediate the situation in the Middle East."

Background

  • Trump said he supports the idea of Putin potentially mediating between Israel and Iran.
  • French President Emmanuel Macron has rejected Trump's idea of involving Putin in mediation efforts between Israel and Iran.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

PutinRusso-Ukrainian warIranIsrael
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Ukraine counting on Austria's support on issue of fugitive Ukrainian oligarchs and hidden assets
Doctor says removal of "Glory to Russia" burn mark from Ukrainian POW will be painful
Zelenskyy's first visit to Austria begins – photos
EU will not lower Russian oil price cap without G7 backing – sources from EU
Ukraine receives another 1,245 bodies of fallen Ukrainians, repatriation under Istanbul agreements completed
Level of people's trust in Zelenskyy decreases – survey
All News
Putin
Trump "open" to Putin mediating between Israel and Iran
Trump reveals details of call with Putin: Ukraine to be discussed next week
Russia says Putin briefed Trump on implementation of Istanbul agreements
RECENT NEWS
20:56
Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast injure four civilians
20:55
EU extends sanctions over Russia's annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
20:43
Zelenskyy reveals details of meeting with Austrian chancellor in Vienna
20:39
Canada to announce additional support for Ukraine at G7 summit
20:00
Trump: There would be no war in Ukraine if Russia was still in G8
19:58
EXPLAINERHow the US was gripped by protests and why Trump is escalating the situation
19:48
Russians attempting to encircle Kostiantynivka from three directions
18:36
Ukrainian power engineers come under Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
18:34
Slovak PM declares his support for Ukraine's EU accession
18:02
Hungary vetoes EU Energy Council plan to ban Russian oil and gas imports – Hungarian foreign minister
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: