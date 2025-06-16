Putin tries to divert attention from war in Ukraine – ISW

Analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) have noted that Russian leader Vladimir Putin is likely trying to divert attention from Russia's war against Ukraine by offering to mediate in the Middle East conflict.

Source: ISW

Quote from ISW: "Vladimir Putin continues to portray Russia as an effective and necessary international partner for the United States amid ongoing Iran-Israel tensions."

Details: US President Donald Trump said on 14 June that he and Putin had spoken on the phone for about an hour about Israel's strikes on Iran and devoted "much less" time to Ukraine than to Iran.

Putin's foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov stated on 14 June that Putin and Trump had primarily discussed the escalation of the military conflict in the Middle East.

Ushakov claimed that Putin had expressed concern over the rising tensions between Iran and Israel and offered Russia's help in talks for a peaceful settlement.

Trump said that during the conversation, he reminded Putin that the war against Ukraine must end.

Quote from ISW: "Putin is likely attempting to distract from his ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine by offering to help the United States mediate the situation in the Middle East."

Trump said he supports the idea of Putin potentially mediating between Israel and Iran.

French President Emmanuel Macron has rejected Trump's idea of involving Putin in mediation efforts between Israel and Iran.

