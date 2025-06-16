Macron rejects Trump's idea of Putin mediating between Israel and Iran

French President Emmanuel Macron has rejected the idea proposed by US President Donald Trump that the war criminal and Russian leader Vladimir Putin should be involved in mediation efforts between Israel and Iran.

Source: Reuters citing Macron

Details: Macron stated during his visit to Greenland that Russia "lacks the credibility" for such mediation efforts.

Quote from Macron: "I do not believe that Russia, which is now engaged in a high-intensity conflict [war against Ukraine] and has decided not to respect the UN Charter for several years now, can be a mediator."

Previously: Trump said he supports the idea of Putin potentially mediating between Israel and Iran.

On 14 June, Putin and Trump held a phone call focusing on the escalation between Iran and Israel.

Trump had said earlier that he was "doing a lot" to broker a peace deal between Tehran and Jerusalem.

Iran has rejected the possibility of resuming talks with the US over its nuclear programme, citing Washington's continued support for Israel.

Background:

On the night of 12-13 June, Israel launched strikes on Tehran and its outskirts, as well as on other cities across Iran. Israel described the attack as a pre-emptive measure aimed at undermining Iran’s nuclear programme and military facilities.

The attack reportedly killed Major General Hossein Salami, Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC); Major General Gholamali Rashid, commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters; Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces; and six nuclear scientists.

Following the Israeli strike, Trump urged Iran to sign a nuclear deal "before it is too late". Iran later declared that negotiations with the US over its nuclear programme were "meaningless" after the Israeli attacks.

On the night of 13-14 June, Iran launched several ballistic missile strikes on Israel, killing at least two people and injuring over 50. Another missile attack followed on the night of 14-15 June, killing three people, injuring more than 200 and leaving around 35 missing.

Early estimates revealed that five Ukrainian nationals, including three children, had been killed in an Iranian missile strike.

