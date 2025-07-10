Trump dodges question on pause in military aid to Ukraine

US President Donald Trump has stated that he did not look into the question of who gave the order to suspend military assistance to Ukraine.

Source: Ukrinform, citing Trump in response to journalists' questions at the White House

Details: Asked whether he had found out who had given the order exactly, Trump said, "I haven't thought about it".

Trump said he is currently focused on the situation in Ukraine and the munitions supply. Therefore, he said, he "has not gone into it" on this question.

In response to a clarification about what it means when important decisions in the US government can be made without the president's knowledge, Trump said: "I would know if a decision was made. I will know. I'll be the first to know. In fact, most likely I'd give the order, but I haven't done that yet."

After that, Trump abruptly shifted to another question.

Previously:

The Pentagon suspended deliveries of certain air defence missiles and other munitions to Ukraine, including Patriot interceptors, precision-guided GMLRS rockets and other key systems, because of fears that US weapons stocks have fallen too low.

The White House confirmed that the Pentagon had suspended deliveries of some air defence missiles and other precision-guided munitions to Ukraine.

The official reason given was that there were concerns that US weapons stocks had been depleted.

Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was working with the US "at working levels" to clarify the details of military aid supplies following reports of the suspension of deliveries.

Trump said that US weapons supplies to Ukraine are continuing, but his administration has to ensure that there are enough for US forces as well.

Background:

CNN journalists obtained an audio recording of one of Trump's private meetings with campaign donors last year, in which he talks about how, during his first presidential term, he threatened the leaders of Russia and China over their potential plans to attack Ukraine and Taiwan.

In recent days, the US president has significantly changed his position on military aid to Ukraine and his rhetoric regarding the Kremlin leader. In particular, Trump expressed doubt for the first time that the Russian ruler wanted peace and used strong language to complain that Putin talks a bunch of nonsense.

