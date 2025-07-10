All Sections
Russian attack damages Channel 5 office in Kyiv – video

Iryna BalachukThursday, 10 July 2025, 10:45
Russian attack damages Channel 5 office in Kyiv – video
Destroyed office. Screenshot: video by Channel 5

An office belonging to Ukrainian Channel 5 was significantly damaged in a large-scale Russian attack on Kyiv on the night of 9-10 July.

Source: Channel 5 in a video on Facebook 

Details: As seen in the video, the studio has sustained severe damage: some filming equipment was destroyed and workspaces were affected.

The workers who were inside during the night shift were not injured.

Channel 5 said it cannot quickly resume broadcasting on television due to the repercussions of the attack.

Quote from Volodymyr Mzhelskyi, Channel 5 CEO: "We are actively working to resume broadcasting. For now, we are live only on YouTube. We hope to be back on air by 13:00 today so you can see our wonderful presenters alive, healthy and smiling."

Background:

  • On the night of 9-10 July, the Russians attacked Kyiv with drones and missiles, killing two people and injuring 16.
  • Additionally, a medical facility in Kyiv's Podilskyi district has been almost completely destroyed in a nighttime Russian attack.
  • Later, Ukraine’s Air Force reported that on the night of 9-10 July, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 415 aerial assets. Ukrainian air defences have shot down 178 of them, with hits recorded in eight locations and debris from downed targets falling in 23 locations.

mediaKyivdronesmissile strike
