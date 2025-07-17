All Sections
Trump's envoy Kellogg praises Ukraine's drone tech during visit to Kyiv defence base – photo

Iryna BalachukThursday, 17 July 2025, 11:50
Kellogg during his visit. Photo: Kellogg on X (Twitter)

Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy for Ukraine, has visited several Ukrainian defence industry companies and urged the US to take note of Ukrainian innovations.

Source: Kellogg on Twitter (X); Ukraine’s Deputy Strategic Industries Minister Anna Hvozdiar on X (Twitter)

Quote from Kellogg: "Toured some of Ukraine’s defence bases… I saw firsthand how Ukrainian-made drones are being built and developed. Incredible innovation, especially with drones."

Details: Kellogg highlighted that Ukrainians are leading in this "new age/type of war," adding, "Their speed of innovation and ability to recycle is impressive. Our defence industrial base should take notice and adapt."

 
Photo: Anna Hvozdiar on X (Twitter)

Deputy Minister Anna Hvozdiar said nearly 30 Ukrainian UAVs were showcased to the US representative.

Quote from Hvozdiar: "Almost 30 products of our manufacturers were displayed including reconnaissance drones, FPV-drones and fibre optic ones, medium-range strike drones, loitering munitions, UAV interceptors, deep-strike drones, drone missiles."

Background:

