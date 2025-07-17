Trump's envoy Kellogg praises Ukraine's drone tech during visit to Kyiv defence base – photo

Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy for Ukraine, has visited several Ukrainian defence industry companies and urged the US to take note of Ukrainian innovations.

Source: Kellogg on Twitter (X); Ukraine’s Deputy Strategic Industries Minister Anna Hvozdiar on X (Twitter)

Quote from Kellogg: "Toured some of Ukraine’s defence bases… I saw firsthand how Ukrainian-made drones are being built and developed. Incredible innovation, especially with drones."

Details: Kellogg highlighted that Ukrainians are leading in this "new age/type of war," adding, "Their speed of innovation and ability to recycle is impressive. Our defence industrial base should take notice and adapt."

Photo: Anna Hvozdiar on X (Twitter)

Deputy Minister Anna Hvozdiar said nearly 30 Ukrainian UAVs were showcased to the US representative.

Quote from Hvozdiar: "Almost 30 products of our manufacturers were displayed including reconnaissance drones, FPV-drones and fibre optic ones, medium-range strike drones, loitering munitions, UAV interceptors, deep-strike drones, drone missiles."

Background:

Keith Kellogg arrived in Kyiv on 14 July for a week-long visit.

On Monday 14 July, he met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, where they discussed strengthening Ukraine’s air defence, defensive weaponry and new sanctions against the Russian Federation.

Zelenskyy also said he believes that Russian leader Vladimir Putin is afraid of the US, as heavy attacks have stopped since Kellogg arrived in Ukraine.

