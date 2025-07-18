All Sections
Russians attack Ukraine with 35 UAVs overnight: 11 downed, 18 hit their targets

Iryna BalachukFriday, 18 July 2025, 09:16
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 35 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of decoy drones on the night of 17-18 July. Eleven drones were destroyed, while 18 hit five locations.

Source: Air Force of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote: "As of 08:30, air defence has shot down 11 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (and other types of drones) in the north and east of Ukraine. In addition, six decoy drones either disappeared from radar or were suppressed by electronic warfare. A total of 18 UAVs were recorded hitting five locations and drone debris fell in two locations."

Details: The Russians launched drones from the Russian cities of Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, targeting frontline territories in Ukraine’s east.

The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, unmanned systems units and mobile fire groups from the Ukrainian defence forces.

Background:

  • One person was killed and two others injured as a result of a Russian drone attack on the Pavlohrad district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 17-18 July. It was reported that the Russians hit an electric locomotive, killing the driver.
  • On the same night, the Russians attacked the Zaporizhzhia district with at least nine Shahed drones, injuring a man.

